Won’t stop until we dismantle the old system

Nahid urges people to prepare for another uprising, if needed

Saying that the country remains under the grip of an old mafia-style system, National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam yesterday urged people to be ready for another uprising if the situation demands it.

He said that although people shed blood last year to change the system, it has yet to be reformed.

"After the mass uprising, we said the system by which this state operates needs to change," Nahid said at a rally in Narayanganj, held as part of the party's ongoing "July March to Build the Nation" campaign.

He called Narayanganj the "best example" of the old system where dynastic politics, mafia rule, and godfather-style control have merged, enabling extortion and terrorism.

"We will not abide by the rules of this mafia system. We will not take part in the old game. The uprising was against this; we shed blood for it. So, the rules must change. But we know the rules haven't changed yet. In Narayanganj, the game is still on. If it doesn't end, then prepare for another mass uprising," Nahid told the gathering.

He added, "The battle must continue until we dismantle the old system and establish a democratic framework by and for the people."

He said fallen fascists are still trying to regain control of Narayanganj.

"We must liberate Narayanganj from dynastic and mafia control. We must build a people's Narayanganj," he added.

Other central leaders — including Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, Nasir Uddin Patwari, Tasnim Jara, and Samanta Sharmin — also spoke at the rally held at Chashara intersection.

NCP's chief organiser (south) Hasnat Abdullah said, "There was a chance for Awami League to repent, but after the Gopalganj incident the other day, even that opportunity is gone."

The NCP delegation had earlier held a rally in Munshiganj, where Nahid warned of further attacks and urged unity in the face of repression.

"The war we have declared against Mujibism through the mass uprising, the anti-fascist struggle we have begun — we will not stop until it is brought to an end," he said.

He also promised to address local issues in Munshiganj, including illegal sand extraction, worsening river erosion, poor roads, and fragile healthcare and education systems.

Following the Narayanganj rally, the NCP motorcade left for Chattogram, party sources said.