Won’t let anyone create chaos

Says info minister

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday said any attempt to create chaos in the country in the name of movement will be dealt with iron hands.

"You should hold peaceful rallies; administration will help you. But if any attempt is made to create chaos, it will be dealt with iron hands with public support," he said.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said this while addressing a grand rally at KEPZ ground in Anwara in Chattogram on the occasion of the inauguration of the country's first ever underwater tunnel -- "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel".

Referring to BNP's rally at Nayapaltan in the capital, he said, BNP has been given permission to hold a rally. "It would be a mistake if they take it as a weakness," he said.

Noting that BNP did not allow AL to hold rallies when the party (AL) was in the opposition, Hasan said, "We were beaten with sticks, senior politicians like Matia Chowdhury were assaulted".

"Now they hold programmes almost every day," he said, adding, "After the programmes such as street processions, sit-ins and running, they may announce a 'crawling programme' in the days to come."