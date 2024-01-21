Won’t leave streets until democracy restored: BNP

Opposition parties will not leave the streets until democracy is restored, said BNP's senior leader Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan yesterday.

"We would like to say clearly that no other system except democracy will ever work in Bangladesh," he said.

Speaking at a mass signature collection programme organised by Nagorik Oikya in the capital, the BNP leader also said that the current Awami League government is ruling the country with the power of guns after usurping the state power.

"It's not only us who are saying this now. Look at media around the world and look at the statements issued by different countries about the farcical election held on January 7. They echoed what we, the democratic opposition parties, have been saying for the last few years," he said. The BNP standing committee member said it has been established at home and abroad that democracy is now dead in Bangladesh.

He said their party's only goal is to bring back democracy. "Our movement for democracy will continue ... we won't leave the streets until we can restore democracy and the democratic rights of the people of Bangladesh."

The BNP leader expressed hope that every person of the country will join Nagorik Oikya's mass signature programme against the farcical elections. He also urged the people to reject the current regime.

Nagorik Oikya launched the mass signature collection programme in favour of democracy and to disapprove the January 7 national election in front of Jatiya Press Club.