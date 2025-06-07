Won’t give ports and corridors to foreigners: Ishraque

Ishraque Hossain, special assistant to the BNP chairperson's foreign affairs advisory committee, today said that Bangladesh will not hand over its ports to any foreign power or participate in the formation of any corridor that goes against national interests.

Speaking to reporters after Eid prayers at the National Eidgah, Ishraque said Bangladesh's future cannot be dictated by a "foreign-backed government" serving external interests.

"That brand of politics ended with the people's uprising on August 5. Our slogan now is clear: 'Bangladesh First,'" he added.

He stressed that the people—not any foreign entity—are the true owners of the country. "We live here. We don't hold foreign passports," he said, raising questions about how many current advisory council members actually reside in Bangladesh.

"We see a deliberate attempt to steer Bangladesh away from the democratic path. I won't name individuals, but a group is orchestrating this," he warned.

Saying that the BNP has fought against the Hasina regime for 17 years -- during which many of its members lost their lives -- he affirmed the party remains ready to act whenever called upon.

"We are prepared to move at a moment's notice -- be it six, 12, or 24 hours -- on the party's instructions," he added.