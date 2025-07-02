‘Won’t accept polls without reforms’

Says Jamaat

Jamaat-e-Islami yesterday declared that it would not accept any election before the state reforms are implemented.

"We'll ensure that reforms are carried out first and compel the interim government to give in to this demand of ours," Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said at a discussion organised by Jamaat's Dhaka South City unit.

Bangladesh will face a difficult situation if the next election is not free and fair, he said at the event held in memory of those killed and injured during the July uprising.

If a government is formed that does not reflect the people's expectations, it could pave the way for a resurgence of fascism, he said.

"People will lose their freedom of expression and fall victim to state oppression."

There is no alternative to a proportional representation (PR) system for a proper and fair election, Taher said.

"Some fear elections under the PR system because it will leave no room for vote rigging. That is why they do not support elections under this system."

Making an oblique reference to the BNP, Taher said, "Those who claim they will win 280 seats and declare their plans to form a single-party government are the ones who will obstruct a free and fair election. In reality, they want a questionable election.

"Those who do not support the efforts to block the path of fascism today are the very ones who want to establish fascism again."

Leaders of the party, including Abdus Sabur Fakir, Shafiqul Islam Masud, Helal Uddin, and Delawar Hossain, spoke at the event.