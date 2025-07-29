‘Without the uprising, you wouldn’t have dreamt of polls’

Nahid tells political parties, demands justice, reforms before election

Political parties would not have dreamt of an election had there been no mass uprising on August 5, said Nahid Islam, convener of National Citizen Party (NCP).

"Under fascist Hasina, you would have had to wait another four years for an election," he said at a street rally yesterday organised as part of its monthlong programme styled 'Road March to Build the Nation' at Faujdari intersection in Jamalpur town.

Nahid's comments came in reference to the accusations made by a few political parties that the NCP is attempting to delay the national election.

"We want justice for all the crimes committed by the previous regime, including for massacre -- we want reform of state structures, and we want elections too."

The students and people have toppled the fascist government and ushered in the birth of a new Bangladesh, he said, adding that the families of those who were martyred do not ask for money but respect.

They want the ideals for which their loved ones sacrificed their lives to be realised, Nahid said.

Welcoming the initiative to form a Police Commission under the National Consensus Commission, he said: "We want a Bangladesh where the police are not politically biased, where the Election Commission is not politicised. We want the police to stand with the people."

A new Bangladesh must be brought forth through reforms, he said, adding that the reforms should be such that no single individual can monopolise absolute power.

The July Charter must be announced by August 5.

"Those who have not yet reached the consensus due to party interests come forward now for the sake of the countrymen."