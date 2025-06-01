‘Without reforms, even fair polls can lead to rulers becoming tyrants’

Says Badiul Alam Majumdar

Badiul Alam Majumdar, member of the National Consensus Commission and Secretary of Shujan (Citizens for Good Governance), has cautioned that even a free and fair election without structural reforms could lead to authoritarian rule.

Speaking at a discussion titled "National Charter and Citizen Expectations", organised by Shujan at the RDRS auditorium in Rangpur, Badiul emphasised that fundamental reforms were the core demand of those who sacrificed their lives during the July uprising, including Shaheed Abu Sayeed.

"Without reforms, elections alone cannot prevent the return of autocracy. Even a fair election could result in a government turning into a tyranny," he warned.

Badiul expressed hope that on Abu Sayeed's martyrdom day, political parties would reach agreements on constitutional and institutional reforms.

While acknowledging that some changes could be implemented through ordinances, he stressed that major reforms require political consensus.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and proactive in supporting the proposals outlined in the National Charter.

Majumdar advocated for a bicameral parliamentary system, suggesting that the upper house should consist of half partisan and half non-partisan representatives to ensure broad societal representation.

"An upper house could oversee decisions made in the lower house, preventing policies that go against public interest," he explained.

Addressing concerns over student politics, Majumdar stated that while students should engage in political and cultural activities, they must not become militant enforcers for political parties.

"We do not seek to ban student politics, but we must end the culture of blind allegiance among students, teachers, and professionals," he asserted.

He also urged political parties to reform their internal structures, ensuring that candidates are selected based on merit and integrity.

"Only honest, competent, and public welfare-oriented individuals should receive nominations," he emphasised.

Badiul stressed the need for financial transparency within political parties, warning that lack of accountability could weaken democracy.

"If parties fail to ensure financial transparency, democratic institutions will remain fragile," he cautioned.

The discussion also featured academics and civil society representatives, who proposed measures to empower women, uplift marginalised communities, depoliticise education and healthcare, and strengthen democratic practices.