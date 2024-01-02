Withdrawing from polls not good for party

Says GM Quader

Time will tell whether Jatiyo Party will stay in the January 7 polls until the very end or not, said party chairman GM Quader.

However, withdrawing from the election is not good for any political party, he also said.

He made the remarks while responding to queries from journalists during his election campaigns in Rangpur city yesterday.

When asked about the reasons behind JP candidates withdrawing their candidatures in the upcoming polls, GM Quader said candidacy withdrawals can occur for many reasons, such as threats of reprisal, intimidation, or financial constraints.

Some candidates may not be financially well-off, which can also lead to candidates withdrawing from the polls. However, voters do not take withdrawals positively, and it sends a bad message, whether it occurred voluntarily or through coercion, he added.

"It's not good for politics," said GM Quader.