Will wait till last moment for permission to hold rally at Nayapaltan: Fakhrul

BNP intends to hold tomorrow's rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters, although it has not yet received approval from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Party's Secretary General, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, said they would wait till the last moment for the permission and the take a decision about the venue.

"We have expressed our preference to hold the rally in Nayapaltan," he said in response to a question at a press conference in Nayapaltan.

"We have sent them [DMP] a letter and have also told them verbally," he added.

Fakhrul pointed fingers at the "provocation" of the leaders of the ruling party and said, "We have held a number of programmes here [Nayapaltan]. Leaders and activists were arrested, our office was raided, and even a fire was started. However, we remained firm in our position. Our goal is to oust the government with a peaceful movement."

He said the government and law enforcers have to take responsibility for any untoward situation due to their excesses.

"BNP observed programmes peacefully and will observe [programmes] peacefully." he added.