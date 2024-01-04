‘Will take action against them’

GM Quader on JP picks quitting polls race

Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader said action will be taken against candidates who withdrew from the election without consulting central leaders, citing it as a breach of party discipline.

"At least, they should have discussed the decision with the central leaders," he said while talking in an election campaign at Rangpur on Tuesday night.

So far, 25 JP nominees have quit the election race citing doubts about the fairness of the January 7 polls.

Meanwhile speaking at a programme yesterday, GM Quader said there are doubts about the fairness of the upcoming election as the 2014 and 2018 polls were not credible.

"Let's see what happens... It's not the right time to make any comment on the issue," he told journalists during his campaign.

Quader expressed JP's commitment to staying in the election until the end, citing the Election Commission's assurance of a free and fair process.

However, he said the assurance had been broken in some areas and JP will take a decision (on boycotting polls) based on the circumstances.