Will strengthen ties with east and west

Says Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday said he would work to further strengthen Bangladesh's relations with both eastern and western countries.

"The prime minister entrusted me with the responsibility of foreign ministry. We will move the country forward and brighten the country's image, and improve relations with the east and the west," he said.

He made the remarks after laying wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 along with the newly-formed cabinet members.

He also said all the ambassadors and high commissioners in Dhaka, including those from the US, UK and the European Union (EU) congratulated the newly elected government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Look, yesterday [Thursday] at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government's cabinet at Bangabhaban, the ambassadors and high Commissioners of almost all countries, including the US, UK and EU envoys, were present. They all went to congratulate the current government," said the newly-appointed foreign minister.

Responding to a question, he said, "Ministry of Information was a challenge. I met that challenge with your (journalists) help. It's (foreign ministry) definitely a challenge in the global context and the fact that there are wars going on in different parts of the world now," said the foreign minister.