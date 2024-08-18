Will return to old curriculum as far as possible: education adviser

Education adviser of the interim government Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud today said it does not seem that the new curriculum, especially the evaluation method, is implementable.

"Implementation of the new curriculum with existing teachers is tough ... and in many cases this new curriculum is not suitable for our country," Wahiduddin said while talking to reporters at his secretariat office.

"We will return to the previous curriculum as far as possible. But it will be done in such a way that students won't feel any kind of discomfort and no kind of discontinuity is created," he added.

Wahiduddin , an economist and Dhaka University professor, went to the education ministry for the first time after taking the oath of office on Friday.

He said the transition from new curriculum to the old one would be a complex job as many students already had books of the new curriculum.

"If we change the new curriculum and go back to the old one, we will keep links with the new curriculum," he said.

Wahiduddin said the whole job will be done in phases.

Phase-wise implementation of the new experiment- and activity-based curriculum started on January 1, 2023. Currently, the curriculum is followed in class one , two, three, six, seven, eight, and nine while four, five and 10 will get it from January 2025.