Will restore democracy through peaceful movement: Moyeen Khan

BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan today said they will restore democracy through a peaceful movement.

He said this while talking to reporters after paying homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War t the National Memorial in Savar, marking Victory Day.

Moyeen along with party leaders and workers placed wreaths at the memorial around 10:00am.

He said lakhs of people of the then East Pakistan shed blood and sacrificed their lives for an independent Bangladesh, democracy and economic emancipation.

"But Awami League has killed democracy prematurely, betraying the crores of people of this country. They have destroyed the economy of Bangladesh through extreme corruption," he said.

Later, the party leaders also placed wreaths at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Banglanagar in the capital.

BNP standing committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Selima Rahman, vice chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, joint secretary general Mahbubuddin Khokon, central leaders Mosrafizur Rahman Babu, Taiful Islam Tipu, Rafique Shikdar, and Nipun Roy were present.

