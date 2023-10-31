Will resist if BNP tries to foil polls

Say leaders of 14-party alliance

The ruling Awami League-led alliance yesterday vowed to resist BNP if the party tries to foil the national polls, slated for early January.

They also urged the opposition to participate in the election shunning the path of movement.

The 14-party alliance yesterday held a rally at AL headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue protesting BNP's attack on police, journalists, chief justice's residence and torching police boxes and ambulances on Saturday.

Addressing the rally, 14-party coordinator and veteran AL leader Amir Hossain Amu said they will not spare BNP as the constitution, democratic process and judiciary of the country came under attack by them.

Amu, who presided over the rally, said the election will be held in accordance with the constitutional provisions and the 14-party alliance will participate in the election unitedly.

"We will face it accordingly if anyone tries to foil the election," he added.

Addressing the rally, Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon alleged BNP wanted to create an anarchic situation centring its Saturday's rally. "But BNP fled after its grand rally was foiled," he added.

Menon alleged the United States was unleashing violence against the people of Palestine and it wants to do the same in Bangladesh. But, the US will not be allowed to do so in the country, he said.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haque Inu alleged US Ambassador Peter Haas is violating diplomatic norms and interfering in the country's internal affairs.

Inu also said Haas should be declared a persona non grata.

Addressing the rally, AL joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif alleged BNP's movement has no support from people and thus it will not be successful.

He urged BNP to join polls, saying the forthcoming national election will be held on time.

AL leader Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, advocate Quamrul Islam, Samyabadi Dal leader Dilip Barua, Tarikat Federation chief Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari, Gonotantrik Party leader Shahadat Hossain, Jatiya Party (JP-Manju) leader Sheikh Shahidul Islam, among others, addressed the rally.