‘Will raise voice for the oppressed’

The three Awami League-aligned independent candidates who won comfortably against ruling party nominees plan to speak up against corruption, and for justice

Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, popularly known as Barrister Sumon, said he will continue to speak up against corruption as he has been doing before.

He was elected as an independent from Habiganj-4 after convincingly beating the Awami League candidate Md Mahbub Ali, also the incumbent state minister for civil aviation and tourism, by more than 1.5 lakh votes.

A practising lawyer at the Supreme Court, Sumon faced expulsion from his position in the Jubo League central committee in 2021. He gained popularity on social media for speaking animatedly about financial crime, corruption and other social issues.

"My role will remain the same as before. I will speak against corruption, speak up for the oppressed people and will realise Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla vision as much as possible in my area," he told reporters after taking oath as MP yesterday.

Asked about the challenges in materialising his vision, he said: "There will be numerous challenges -- not one or two. No one wants to work in Bangladesh. Still, if I have Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's blessings, I will be able to go a long way."

Sumon feels people in his constituency will vote him out if he does a bad job in the five years.

"But the word barrister will not go away from my name -- it will stay with me until I die."