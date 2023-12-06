Will hold indoor event as EC denied permission

Says Quader on AL’s Dec 10 rally

Awami League will not hold any rally on December 10 in Dhaka, marking International Human Rights Day, as the Election Commission did not give permission for the outdoor event, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said yesterday.

"We sought permission from the Election Commission to hold a rally in front of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque's south gate, but the EC did not accept it. We have changed our decision to hold the rally there as we do not want to violate the electoral code of conduct," he said.

Quader came up with the party's decision while talking to reporters after paying tribute at the grave of Shaheed Suhrawardy, marking his 60th death anniversary.