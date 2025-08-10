Will go to int'l court or UN to secure our fair share of water: Tarique

Rajshahi city BNP held its biennial council today in the city's Pathanpara area, with Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman joining virtually as chief guest.

He pledged to rebuild institutions including education, judiciary, law enforcement, economy, and health, if elected.

In his speech, Tarique warned that the Padma River, once a lifeline for Rajshahi's fertile lands, was drying up due to the Farakka Barrage, turning green fields into arid land.

"Bangladesh is an agriculture-based country. In Rajshahi city, we have seen how the Padma River is drying up. If necessary, we will go to the international court or the United Nations to secure our fair share of water," he said.

He also stressed the need to excavate canals to retain water for farmers and public use in case of future disputes.

Tarique highlighted BNP's 31-point agenda for "repairing the state," first presented nearly two years ago.

He said many of the reforms now under discussion by the interim government's reform commission were already proposed by the BNP.

"Our next step is to implement these 31 points by earning the trust and confidence of the people," he added.

He noted that the interim government was moving toward a national election before Ramadan, which he called the "first step" toward restoring political rights.

At the council, Tarique said BNP would assign duties to strengthen the party, promote its policies, and prepare for governance.

The council was presided over by Rajshahi city BNP Convener Ershad Ali, while Member Secretary Mamun-ur-Rashid conducted the programme.