Will boycott polls if it’s not credible

Says GM Quader

Jatiya Party is ready for the upcoming election but it will participate only if the polls are held in a credible manner, said JP Chairman GM Quader yesterday.

"If we feel the election is not being conducted properly, we will boycott the polls. We will take a decision after discussing with party leaders and workers," he said while addressing the publication ceremony of his books--"Bangladesh Democracy Sonar Patharbati" and "Miseries of Misconceived Democracy, Volume-2" at his Banani office.

"We are with the election process… until we leave the polls (if situation demands) through giving an announcement. We are preparing (to participate in the polls)," he said.

"An announcement will be made in front of the media, on why we are participating in the polls."

He also said autocracy can never provide good governance.