‘Will back new govt as long as it stands for democracy’

Says Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a programme in front of the party’s Nayapaltan office in the capital yesterday. At the event, he demanded that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her aides be tried on mass killing charges. Photo: Rashed Shumon

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said yesterday that the interim government would have the party's continued support as long as it stood for democracy and handed over power in a democratic manner.

"This government is the result of our movement. We will assist them as long as they stay in favour of democracy and transfer power through a democratic process," Fakhrul said during a sit-in programme in front of the party's Nayapaltan office in the capital.

BNP organised the programme as part of its two-day event demanding that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her aides be tried on charges of carrying out a mass killing during the recent student protests.

Fakhrul said, "We want a change in government through elections. [For which] we are also willing to give a reasonable time to the interim government.

"Let me be clear, there is no alternative to democracy. There is no alternative to voting. We are fighting for that democracy."

Expressing gratitude to the interim government, the BNP leader hoped that the interim government would hold a free and fair election and that people would vote in the polls to form the government.

He called for the removal of the "conspirators within the government," who he claimed are working against country people.

"They [the conspirators] should be dismissed from their duties. Those identified as terrorists who have acted in favour of the last government must be arrested and brought to book," he added.

About the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Fakhrul said, "Hasina crossed the line. What arrogance she had! She had to flee back to the place where her roots belong."

"I am telling the Awami League, there is still time; stop stirring up trouble. If you continue like this, you won't survive," he added.

Fakhrul also criticised the attempt by AL leaders to lay flowers at the Dhanmondi-32 residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Even today, you went to Dhanmondi-32 to lay flowers. No one objected, but the students didn't let it happen because no one wants to see that person anymore. People no longer want to see Hasina's face."

Fakhrul said, "Using the minority community as a shield, the Awami League is trying to create instability..."

"Their main goal is to create instability within the country, hoping that if they can secure India's help again, they might be saved."

Fakhrul urged the AL party leader and activists to surrender.

"For your own good, stop causing trouble and surrender. Those of you still outside, hiding here and there, take a look at what happened yesterday. See how the [former] law minister and [former] advisor to [the prime minister] were taken to court," he added.

Demanding that those responsible for human rights violations be brought to justice, he said, "These people must be tried under international laws for crimes against humanity."

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, Selima Rahman, and other leaders also spoke at the event.