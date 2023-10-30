‘Why such haste in passing bills?’

Mukabbir Khan asks JS

Gonoforum leader and lawmaker Mukabbir Khan criticised the government in parliament today for hasty passage of bills at the very end of the present government's tenure.

A total of 22 bills are expected to be passed in the nine working days of the ongoing 25th session of Jatiya Sangsad, the last session of the 11th parliament, which will continue till November 2.

Earlier, 18 bills were passed in the last session of the 10th parliament.

Mukabbir said the government is trying to update several old laws, which is positive. But in the last phase of the government's tenure, it is difficult to say which law is being placed and passed in the House.

"I fear that the government has lost confidence in itself. Is the government assuming that they will not be able to stay in power or will not be able to form a government through the next elections?" he asked.

Mukabbir said this while participating in the discussion on the passage of the Bangladesh Institute of Management Bill-2023 in the parliament.

"Does this (the hasty passage of the bills) involve interest of any particular person or group? This needs to be clarified," Mukabbir also said.

Observing that domestic and foreign investors are losing interest in investing in Bangladesh, Mukabbir said, "Investment requires a stable environment. The people are extremely worried about the elections. People are suffering from insecurity. In the name of so-called democracy, two political circles are in conflict. It is turning the country into a war zone."