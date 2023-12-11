Why Gono Odhikar Parishad not registered as party? HC asks EC

The High Court today issued a rule asking the Election Commission to explain in four weeks why it should not be directed to register Gono Odhikar Parishad led by Reza Kibria as a political party.

The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Gono Odhikar Parishad's Convener Reza Kibria.

Reza filed the petition challenging the EC's decision to reject the party's application to be given registration as a political party.

Petitioner's lawyer Aklas Uddin Bhuiyan told The Daily Star that Gono Odhikar Parishad had properly fulfilled the provisions of the Representation of the People Order, but the EC on July 26 this year illegally rejected the application.

Lawyer Md Anisuzzaman appeared for the EC while Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman represented the state during the hearing of the petition.