Politics
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 08:47 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 09:06 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

Why Gono Odhikar Parishad not registered as party? HC asks EC

Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 08:47 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 09:06 PM

The High Court today issued a rule asking the Election Commission to explain in four weeks why it should not be directed to register Gono Odhikar Parishad led by Reza Kibria as a political party.

The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Gono Odhikar Parishad's Convener Reza Kibria.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Reza filed the petition challenging the EC's decision to reject the party's application to be given registration as a political party.

Petitioner's lawyer Aklas Uddin Bhuiyan told The Daily Star that Gono Odhikar Parishad had properly fulfilled the provisions of the Representation of the People Order, but the EC on July 26 this year illegally rejected the application.

Lawyer Md Anisuzzaman appeared for the EC while Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman represented the state during the hearing of the petition.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
election commission
|নির্বাচন

জাতীয় নির্বাচনে ১৩ দিনের জন্য সশস্ত্র বাহিনী মোতায়েনের পরিকল্পনা ইসির

আগামী ৭ জানুয়ারি দ্বাদশ জাতীয় নির্বাচন অনুষ্ঠিত হবে।

৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পেঁয়াজের ৭ ডিসেম্বরের দামকে ভিত্তিমূল্য ধরে ডিসিদের ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালত পরিচালনার নির্দেশ

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification