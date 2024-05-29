Politics
UNB, Dhaka
Wed May 29, 2024
Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 10:47 PM

Why Aziz, Benazir not arrested yet? asks Manna

UNB, Dhaka
Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna
Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna.

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna yesterday raised question as to why former army chief Aziz Ahmed and former IGP Benazir Ahmed have not yet been arrested, despite corruption allegations against them.

"Why haven't cases been filed against them? You [people] need to take to the streets with this demand," he told a rally.

Referring to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment that the government was not embarrassed about the issues, Manna said this regime is least bothered about such crucial allegations as it is shameless.

"Who elevated Aziz and Benazir to these positions? They indulged in stealing, looting and robbery one after another. Begum Zia did not give them posting," he said.

He said that the government was aware of the misdeeds and corruption by the two former top military and police officials but did not take any action against them as they helped it cling to power.

Jatiyatabadi Desh Bachao Manush Bachao Andolan, a pro-BNP platform, arranged the rally in front of Jatiya Press Club, demanding the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and other party leaders.

He said Aziz tarnished the image of the entire armed forces of Bangladesh.

