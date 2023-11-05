Why are you afraid of fair polls: Rizvi

Politics
The BNP yesterday alleged that the government has created an appalling situation in the country to try and eliminate their political opponents through the use of force.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, the party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that the government has launched a drive to arrest the BNP's "top to union-level" leaders and workers, with an aim to hold another lopsided election.

He said, "The prime minister told a foreign media outlet a few days back that people are her main strength. Then why are you not arranging a fair election by stepping down and handing over power to a non-partisan government? If the people are with you, then why are you afraid of holding a free, participatory and competitive election under a neutral government?"

He also questioned why the government is arresting the top leaders of BNP and other opposition parties ahead of the election, after "brutally" attacking their Nayapaltan grand rally on October 28.

"If the people are on your side, why would you adopt this destructive and bloody path? A government that the people fear is a dictatorial government. One that fears the people is a democratic government," the BNP leader said.

