Wholesale arrests aimed at wiping out opposition: BNP

BNP says at least 2,563 BNP men have been arrested in 55 fresh cases since October 28

The BNP today alleged that the government has become desperate to eliminate the BNP and other parties by indiscriminately arresting the opposition leaders and activists across the country.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi claimed that at least 2,563 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested all over the country in 55 fresh cases since October 28 centring the party's grand rally at Nayapaltan and Sunday's hartal and the ongoing blockade programme.

Besides, he said their party's 3,436 leaders and activists were injured and eight others and a journalist were killed in police actions during the period.

Arresting BNP leaders and activists and placing them on remand is now one of the best weapons of the government to cling to power, claimed Rizvi.

The BNP leader said police along with the ruling party "cadres" attacked the pro-democratic opposition activists in different places across the country during the second day of the blockade programme as they did on the first day.

"The BNP leaders and activists are being arrested indiscriminately while block raids are also being conducted in different areas and localities to wipe out the BNP and the opposition parties. The government is desperately adopting all means to eliminate democracy from the country," he said.

Rizvi said the government is trying to hush up the stories of plundering and money laundering by the Awami League leaders by suppressing the opposition parties.

He said the bloodshed by law enforcers on October 28, 29, 30 and 31 was unprecedented. "She (Prime Minister) lied blatantly in front of the whole nation in her press conference at Gono Bhaban (on Tuesday). But how do you (PM) refute what the countrymen and the international community have closely observed?"

The BNP leader said that the people of the country do not believe the 'false and fabricated' allegations made by the prime minister against the BNP in connection with political violence.

Rizvi said the arrested BNP leaders and activists are going through extreme predicaments in jail. "The BNP leaders who were once ministers and MPs are not given division in jail. BNP leaders are being kept in dark and solitary cells in a suffocating atmosphere. They're kept inside the cells even during the day."

Referring to BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas's five-day remand, he said, "This is oppression. He's sick and suffering from various diseases, including diabetes...I strongly condemn and protest the persecution and torture against BNP leaders and activists in prisons by the jail authorities."