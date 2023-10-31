Who will lead BNP’s blockade?

Asks Quader; says Oct 28 was a victory for goverment

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday wanted to know who will lead the BNP's blockade as most of the party leaders are either in prison or hiding.

"They have announced a three-day blockade. What is the meaning of this blockade? … Fakhrul [BNP secretary general] is in jail, the rest are in hiding. Who will lead the blockade?" he said after a joint meeting at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue.

He said they [BNP] called their final movement on October 28. "The day had passed… but we are still here."

Quader thanked the party leaders and activists for remaining calm despite huge provocation from the BNP rally on October 28.

"They [BNP] have shown their true colours. Their brutality was more dangerous than the attack in Gaza. How brutal were they to kill a cop? They didn't even spare journalists. They attacked the residence of chief justice," he added.

He said October 28 was a victory for the government.

Quader said, "We will stay in the streets, will organise peace rallies and guard the streets [during BNP's blockade]."