Who will lead BNP’s blockade?

Asks Obaidul Quader, says Oct 28 violence exposed BNP’s true colours

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader today asked BNP who will lead their blockade as its leaders are either in prison or in hiding.

He said BNP, in its movement, has committed some mistakes which can't be rectified in time.

"Out of option, they have announced a 3-day blockade. Why is this blockade? … Fakhrul [BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir] is in jail and the rest [of the leaders] are in hiding. Now, who will lead the blockade programme?" he questioned at a joint meeting at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue today.

The AL central leaders held the joint meeting with its presidents and secretaries of Dhaka district and Dhaka city (North and south) unit, DNCC and DSCC mayors, and the presidents and secretaries of its other associate bodies.

During the meeting, Obaidul Quader thanked the party leaders and activists for keeping their composure in the face of provocations. He also urged them to hold their fort peacefully.

"The opposition has so far given the foreigners the impression that Awami League attacks their [opposition's] political programmes by calling counter programmes," he said, adding that BNP's violence on October 28 exposed their true colours.

"But they [BNP] have shown who they really are…. How brutal they are. How can they kill a policeman? They didn't spare the journalists. They even attacked the residence of chief justice, who is the symbol of the judicial system," he added.

Quader said the failed movement of opposition was the victory of the election-oriented AL.

"We will stay on the streets. We will hold peace rallies and guard the streets [in BNP's blockade]," he told addressing the party activist.