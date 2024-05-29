Who nurtured Aziz and Benazir? asks Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday urged the government to step down as its existence has already been tainted by widespread corruption.

"I don't feel like talking about this government anymore. How much can I say? They've become too thick-skinned that they're least bothered about criticism... their only goal is to plunder public money," the BNP leader said.

He was speaking at a programme of the Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), commemorating the 43rd death anniversary of BNP founder and late president Ziaur Rahman.

Referring to the exposure of various graft incidents involving ruling party leaders and former officials, he said the government has earned a serious bad reputation for unbridled corruption and plundering.

"They have become completely tainted with corruption. No matter how much they talk, whatever they say, in reality, they have no existence. The evidence of that is visible everywhere. I say their time is over," Fakhrul said.

He also questioned who promoted former Army Chief Aziz Ahmed and ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed to engage in irregularities.

"Who nurtured them? What was there position and why were they elevated? Now they are being exposed," he said.

The BNP leader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should step down, taking responsibility for the graft incidents involving her party colleagues and former government officials.

"There aren't just one or two incidents like this; there are countless. There's nothing but corruption around them...all their so-called elected representatives in the local government elections, or the MPs elected in the midnight elections are extremely involved in corruption. They are all drowning under the weight of ill-gotten money."

He also said ruling party leaders are building second homes abroad with their illegal money. "A former state minister for Land had 365 houses in London."

Under the circumstances, the BNP leader said opposition parties must move forward to protect the country with new strategies, considering the geo-political situation and the new world order.