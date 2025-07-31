Prof Ali Riaz at the 23rd dialogue between the NCC and political parties on July 31, 2025. Photo: Collected

On the 23rd day of dialogue between the National Consensus Commission (NCC) and political parties, discussions around the proposed upper house led to a heated exchange between representatives of the Jatiya Dal and the National Citizen Party (NCP), briefly turning the meeting tense.

Explaining BNP's stance on proportional representation, Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said that they do not want to give the power of constitutional amendment to the upper house.

Referring to upper house representatives as "unelected," he said, "Nowhere in the world do unelected individuals have the authority to amend the constitution."

After his remarks, NCP Joint Convenor Javed Rasin responded, "If the upper house is formed based on proportional representation of votes, then it reflects the representation of the people." He drew Salahuddin's attention to this point.

At that moment, Jatiya Dal Chairman and coordinator of the 12-party alliance, Syed Ehsanul Huda, speaking without a microphone, addressed Javed, saying, "Where were you when we were protesting in 2023?"

Rasin immediately protested, escalating the situation.

Both continued to speak back and forth. At that point, NCC Vice-president Prof Ali Riaz intervened, saying, "Huda bhai, earlier you also objected to someone's remarks, and we stopped it then. If we begin questioning why each of us is here, it will lead to a dangerous situation. Because if that question is raised today, then as a political force, I too may be questioned. We are not going into that discussion."

Then NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossen said, "He (Huda) has no right to make such remarks." Salahuddin urged him to calm down.

Akhtar continued, "We have been fighting fascism since childhood."

Prof Ali Riaz said, "There's no need to question anyone's locus standi. Everyone has a locus standi -- that's why we are here today."

Akhtar replied, "If these questions are raised through force, we won't accept it."

Prof Ali Riaz responded, "I am intervening, am I not?"

Still, Akhtar continued, "We launched a mass uprising with everyone. Students and people took to the streets in that movement. Its very existence has been questioned. He (Huda) should apologise for that."

At that moment, Salahuddin was heard saying, "Alright, Huda bhai, please say sorry."

When Ganosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki stood up to speak, Prof Ali Riaz politely requested him to sit down.

Although Saki attempted to say something, it could not be heard as he had no microphone.

Later, Salahuddin addressed Huda again, "If anyone has been hurt, please apologise, Huda bhai."

Ehsanul Huda took the microphone and said, "What I meant was that we proposed the idea of the upper house back in 2023, and I was wondering where the PR proposal was at that time. Still, if anyone felt hurt, I am sorry."

Immediately after that, Prof Ali Riaz announced lunch break.

During the break, Huda was seen explaining his comments to Akhtar and embracing him.

He was heard saying, "My request is that we do not create a scene over this anymore. I had no intention of questioning any of you."

From the side, someone was heard saying, "You shouldn't have raised that question."

Later, Akhtar was seen facilitating a reconciliation between Huda and Javed Rasin.