'Where is democracy?' asks BNP leader Moyeen Khan

After 53 years of Bangladesh's independence, a question that the country's 18 crore people has been asking is "where is democracy", BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan said today.

He was talking to reporters after placing floral wreaths at National Memorial in Savar on the occasion of Independence Day, our Savar correspondent reports.

"Today, we have come to the memorial after 53 years of independence. Thousands of people have sacrificed their lives for the country. Their objective was to ensure economic freedom for the poor. After 53 years, a question has emerged in the minds of 18 crore people: Where is democracy?

"Today you have witnessed how thousands of crores taka have been transferred abroad illegally, how mega corruption has been done in the name of mega development."

Criticising the ruling Awami League, he said they have effectively established a one-party rule.

One lakh cases have been filed against the opposition party leaders and activists as they are trying to hold the power, the BNP leader said.

As many as 50 lakh opposition activists have been imprisoned, he added.

Several leaders of BNP central and district committee were present with him at the National Memorial.