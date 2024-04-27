What Pakistan can see, BNP cannot: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said BNP always sees darkness in the daylight and that's why they cannot see the development of the country.

"Although Pakistan admires the development of Bangladesh, the opposition could not see the development as they [BNP] see darkness in the daylight," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while addressing a press briefing organised at the AL president's political office in the capital's Dhanmondi.

Calling on the BNP leaders to take real lessons from a recent speech made by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the AL general secretary said the Pakistani premier feels shame when he sees the progress and height of Bangladesh.

BNP usually makes propaganda, so there are a lot of real true lessons for BNP to take from the statement made by the Pakistani prime minister, he added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the economic development of Bangladesh in his address at a view exchange meeting with the representatives of the business community at the residence of the chief minister of Sindh province in Karachi on Thursday.