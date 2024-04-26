What Pakistan can see, BNP cannot: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP always see darkness in the daylight and that's why they could not see the development of the country.

"Although Pakistan admires the development of Bangladesh, the opposition could not see the development as they [BNP] see darkness in the daylight," he said.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made this comment while addressing a press briefing organised at the Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's political office at Dhanmondi in the capital this afternoon.

Calling the BNP leaders to take real lessons from a recent speech made by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the AL general secretary said Pakistani premier feels shame when he sees the progress and height of Bangladesh.

"Once East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, was a burden to them ...but now it has made a lot of progress and I feel shame to see such development," said Quader quoting Pakistani PM as saying.

BNP usually makes propaganda, so there is a lot of real true lessons for BNP to take from the statement made by the Pakistani prime minister, he added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the economic development of Bangladesh in his address at a view exchange meeting with the representatives of the business community at the residence of the chief minister of Sindh province in Karachi yesterday.

"They feel shame now to see the economic growth of Bangladesh while 'East Pakistan' was thought a burden for the Pakistan. But they [East Pakistan now Bangladesh] have made a surprised progress in industrial growth," said Shehbaz Sharif in his address.

Highlighting the current conflicting situation across the world, the AL general secretary said, "We are watching with concern that the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine-Hamas conflict has overheated the global situation."

Under the circumstances, Quader said "Our leader Sheikh Hasina has taken strict position against the war. She called upon the world leaders to stand against all kinds of aggression and to say 'no' to wars," he said.