Says Quader as he defends the proposed budget’s money-whitening policy

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today defended the provision to whiten black money saying it aims to bring undisclosed income into the mainstream economy.

The provision, which allows a person to whiten black money by submitting a 15 percent tax, in the proposed budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year has come under severe criticism from policy experts and organisations.

"It [the move] will increase money flow into the banking system. The scope to whiten black money has been kept in the budget to recover the money secretly possessed by many," said Quader while addressing a press conference at the AL central office on the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue.

Asked about the Centre for Policy Dialogue's (CPD) comment that allowing black money to be whitened contradicts AL's election manifesto, Quader said, "What CPD, TIB, or Sujan said is not our headache. They all speak in the same language as the BNP. Their actions do not match with what they say."

The CPD yesterday criticized the government saying the proposed budget is "an ordinary budget during an extraordinary time."

"Tax returns of many people do not include details of assets for various reasons. … There should be an opportunity [for people] to correct these mistakes," Quader said.

However, the AL general secretary stated that there is no scope for exempting punishment of illegal acts, "If someone commits a criminal offence, the perpetrators will face the music according to the existing law."

He also said the government wants to increase revenue collection by bringing undisclosed money and resources into the mainstream banking sector.

Quader also expressed hope that the move will also help control inflation firmly.

"We will be able to control inflation through the coordinated actions of various organs of the government. Fundamental rights of people, agriculture, domestic industries and social security have been prioritised in this budget. It will improve the quality of life of the country's people."

When asked about taking action against AL leaders accused of corruption, Quader said: "Provide a list of those you believe are corrupt. We will request the ACC to investigate them."

AL presidium members Quamrul Islam, Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Joint General Secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Sujit Roy Nandi, Agriculture Secretary Faridunnahar Laili, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present in the press conference.