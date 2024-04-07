We’re turning into ‘battle corridor’ for neighbours

Says Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said yesterday Bangladesh is becoming a "battle corridor" for neighbouring countries due to the ruling Awami League's "knee-jerk foreign policy".

"The government has left the borders unprotected while deploying hundreds of thousands of law enforcement members in the capital to quell opposition movements," he said at a press conference held at BNP's Nayapaltan central office.

"The home minister and his intelligence agencies were unaware of the secessionist terrorists who attacked our sovereignty, yet they actively strategise on how to ensnare opposition activists," he alleged.

Bank robbery, abduction, attack on law enforcement agency and looting of their arms by so-called Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in Bandarban is a clear sign of the failure of Sheikh Hasina's "dummy government", the BNP leader said.

Not only Bangladesh- Myanmar border is unprotected, but also Bangladesh-India border is witnessing blood shed with the killing of country's innocent people on regular basis, he said.

"Sheikh Hasina and her subservient government have kept their mouth shut over the border killings. BSF is killing Bangladeshi people along the border frequently without any valid reason. About 15 people were killed in last three months."

"Even on March 26, the day of Independence, two people named- Al Amin and Liton- were killed in Naogoan and Lalmonirhut border," he added.