We’re not thinking about forming a party right now

Says Adviser Asif

Asif Mahmud, adviser to interim government's youth and sports ministry, yesterday said right now they are not thinking about forming any political party under the banner of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

"Many want to hear from us about forming a political party. We made it clear earlier that we have no such intention," he said while talking to journalists after inaugurating National Occupational Safety and Health Training and Research Institute in Rajshahi city's Terokhadia area.

Asif, also in-charge of the labour and employment ministry, said those who are in this government have their own professions and they want to return there.

"The people of the country, through a mass uprising, gave responsibility to this interim government. Our goal is to hand over the power to an elected government."

The adviser said if they hand over power without reforming the existing system, there is a possibility of the new government could become autocratic due to this system.

"That is why we think reform is essential. It is our responsibility to implement the people's proposals for the reconstruction, [in] the way they want to build the country," he said, adding that they were also taking opinions from different political parties to advance the reform work.

"We are sitting with different political parties regularly. Apart from the official meetings, we keep unofficial contacts so that there is no scope for misunderstanding between us. We will ensure that we can move forward with all the stakeholders, including political parties, in the journey of reconstruction of the country."

Responding to a query about the obstacles coordinators were facing in holding meetings in different parts of the country, Asif said those who led the uprising on behalf of students were visiting various parts of the country so that they could listen to what the people of the areas want.

"There are struggles for the reconstruction of the country. To meet the hopes and aspirations of the people, we must listen to what they [people] say. That is why coordinators are visiting everywhere and trying to listen to the people. I also heard about some situations there."

Asif said these types of controversies are an age-old tradition in Bangladesh.

"There are some people who will make any good initiative controversial. Some fake coordinators are extorting money from people in different areas. We think all these will end. The national unity that was formed between us will remain and through that we will be able to form a new Bangladesh."