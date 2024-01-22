‘We’re not desperate for recognition’

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the government is not waiting to be recognised by other countries.

"There's no reason to think that the elected government is in such a desperate situation that they are waiting like a Chatok bird for someone's recognition," said Quader when asked how significant it is to be recognised by other countries.

He was briefing journalists at the AL president's political office in the capital's Dhanmondi.

"Recognising or congratulating [new government] has become a diplomatic custom. When a new prime minister or president is elected, other countries, especially amicable ones, congratulate," said Quader.

He also criticised BNP for its activities.

"Even though they [BNP] did not participate in the elections, a large number of people voted and elected Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her party. Now, they are envious," said Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister.

"No one has seen the outline of their so-called movement. It has turned into a laughing stock," he added.

"While BNP has the right to peaceful political activities, any acts of terrorism or public disruption will be met with appropriate legal action," he added.

Meanwhile, regarding the high commodity prices, Quader stated, "As a patriotic government, Awami League is proactively managing commodity prices."