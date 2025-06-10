We're always prepared for elections: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said BNP is always ready for polls.

"BNP wants to come to power through elections. Even if elections are held tomorrow, we are ready to join," he told a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office here.

"BNP is not a revolutionary party. We want to come to power through election getting people's mandates," he said.

Noting it is quite possible to hold election in December, Fakhrul said April is not suitable for election as Ramadan, two public examinations and monsoon will coincide with the electoral process.

Elections were mostly held between November to January in Bangladesh, he said.

Two elections were held in exception to that and both were problematic, he added.