We’ll keep engaging with nations if they interfere

Says foreign secy Masud in New Delhi

If any country crosses the line and interferes into Bangladesh's domestic affairs, Dhaka will try to remain engaged with them, said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen in New Delhi.

"...We will try to make them understand that we are committed and they have no reason to doubt our intentions," he said in an interview with WION on the sidelines of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi.

He was asked on the US position on Bangladesh's elections.

"Well, each country, you know, has their right or prerogative, and they are all our development partners. But we will try to remain engaged with them," Masud said in the interview published yesterday.

"...As per our institution, as our people's wish, elections will be held. Schedule has been announced by the election commission which is independent and the government also committed to hold free and fair elections.

" Hopefully, with people's participation we will have free and fair elections and we're also open to welcoming foreign observers so they can come and observe elections and see how free and fair they are."

Yesterday during a press briefing at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, Masud also said he does not see any prospect of a dialogue among the political parties to break the impasse over the national election, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Asked about the arrest of opposition activists and human rights activists since October 28, Masud said, "No human rights activist has been arrested."

About the participation of the BNP in the election, he said, " The Election Commission met with political parties who expressed their views."

"I have removed the misconceptions that the diplomats may have had and invited those countries to send observers to see for themselves the elections in Bangladesh," Masud added.