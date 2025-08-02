We’ll be free from fascism when AL politically wiped out: Fakhrul

The country has been freed from fascism for now, but ultimate freedom will be achieved only when the Awami League is politically eliminated, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

"There will be no compromise with those who loot banks, launder money, and grab people's property. We will not accept them. We will not let them come forward in any way," he told a rally in the capital's Azimpur yesterday.

Fakhrul also emphasised the return to democracy, saying people want the country to be run by an elected government.

"Our chief adviser has announced that an election will be held in mid-February. We want this election. Right now, there's nowhere to go. Suppose I have a problem -- whom do I turn to? There's no MP.

"Who will raise my problems in parliament? There's no one. Who will speak about my demands in parliament? That's why we need an election soon. We need a parliament soon, where we can speak about our issues."

The BNP leader said every time the AL or other parties come to power, "they loot us, and we don't want to let that happen anymore".

"We have said we want democracy. What is democracy? It means people can express their opinions, cast their votes. By voting, they will choose their representatives. Those representatives will run the country."

Fakhrul said, "As Hasina did -- holding daytime votes at night, dummy polls, making MPs as she wishes, smuggling thousands of crores of taka abroad, and looting banks -- these things will never happen again."

This interim government has many mistakes because it lacks experience, he said.

"We hoped that within one year, they would prepare a complete list of martyrs and arrange support for their families. Unfortunately, they couldn't fully do it. But they tried."

Fakhrul thanked the government for successful negotiations with the US administration to have tariffs on Bangladeshi products reduced from 35 percent to 20 percent, saying the foreign ministry and advisers have played a key role in this regard.

"This is a big achievement."

The party's Dhaka Metropolitan (north) unit organised the event in memory of those killed during the mass uprising.

Urging BNP supporters to stay alert, Fakhrul said, "Look around carefully, pay attention to what people are saying. Try to understand what the people want. Don't try to do anything else … people are not foolish."

At another rally in Jatrabari, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas called upon the government not to delay the announcement of an election date.

"I strongly suspect that there is a big conspiracy even behind announcing the election date. I still believe they [government] will try everything to make sure that the election is not fair or doesn't take place at all. They will try to mislead the people against the BNP."

In another development, Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan and Salahuddin Ahmed visited Hathazari Al Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Uloom Moinul Islam Madrasa in Chattogram yesterday, reports UNB.

Talking to reporters, Salahuddin said except for 51 points, his party has no disagreement with the National Consensus Commission on the remaining reform proposals. "We are hopeful that the July Charter will be signed soon."

He reiterated their commitment to the implementation of the July Charter if voted to power.

The other BNP leader, Nazrul, said, "We don't see any impediment in holding the election in February. Since we don't see any obstruction, that is why there is no reason to worry about the possibility that the election will not be held."