UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jul 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 01:32 AM

'We will take steps against attackers, but won't harass students'

Hasan Mahmud says govt has proof of Tarique's involvement
Hasan Mahmud Joins OIC Meeting on Israeli Aggression
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday said every incident of recent attacks and sabotage will be investigated to deliver justice but genuine students will not be harassed.

"Those who killed PS of Gazipur ex-mayor Jahangir and policeman in Dhaka, those who hanged their bodies, threw BCL activists from a six-storey building in Chattogram, and burned public and private properties will not be spared. I have seen the footage of vandalism and arson on the BTV building. Those who carried out these attacks will not be spared from legal action," he said.

Speaking at a discussion at Jatiya Press Club, the minister said many people were prosecuted after the sabotage in 2013-14, some escaped through the loopholes of the law. "That won't happen this time. Every attacker will be brought to justice," said Hasan Mahmud.

He said attacks on the state were ordered by BNP's Tarique Rahman, adding that a voice record of Tarique has come into the hands of the government. "If you carry out a big attack, get a big post. Break the curfew; if not, leave the post," the minister quoted Tarique as saying.

Hasan Mahmud claimed another BNP leader urged his party men to take part in the protests and create anarchy.

