We will face the same fate if we start behaving like AL: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today warned party members against adopting tactics similar to those of the Awami League, saying that they would face the same consequences as AL did.

"Today, we are breathing free air, but it will remain free only as long as we can protect it. If we start behaving like the Awami League, we will face the same fate," Fakhrul said at a public meeting held at Eidgah ground in Haripur upazila, Thakurgaon.

He urged party members to strengthen their presence among the public, stressing that their future success depends on gaining popular support, reports our Thakurgaon correspondent.

Fakhrul accused the AL government of orchestrating violence against BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami activists, alleging that "the fascist Hasina government" was responsible for the deaths of two thousand people, with many more left severely injured.

"The Awami League set up an 'Aynaghor' for BNP-Jamaat activists. People have lost their hands and legs, and in many cases, their skulls were blown up. We must ensure justice and avoid committing similar atrocities," he said.

"Don't let the victory that has been achieved in the country go to waste. Let's not lose the opportunity that is coming to heal the country and make it better," he added.

Reflecting on the hardships faced during the Awami League's rule, Fakhrul stated, "We have suffered for almost 16 years under Sheikh Hasina's regime, facing repression and imprisonment for our political beliefs. That era is ending."

He also referenced Awami League leader Obaidul Quader's comments, jokingly offering him a place in his home.

"Quader once mocked me, saying he would not flee the country. Now I say, come and take a place in my house," Fakhrul said.

Addressing religious harmony, Fakhrul emphasised the responsibility to protect religious minorities, particularly ahead of the upcoming Puja festival.

"The people of Hindu religion are our responsibility. Let no harm come to them during their worship."

He also spoke about the need for electoral reforms.

"The voting system needs to be fixed so that everyone can vote and elect representatives of their own. We should give time to the interim government," he said.

Regarding India, Fakhrul said, "We want to maintain good relations with our neighbours, but if there is injustice or oppression against us, we will protest."

BNP district unit General Secretary Mirza Faisal Amin, Treasurer Md Shariful Islam, and Haripur upazila unit President Jamal Uddin were also present in the meeting.