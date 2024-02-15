We want politics-free SCBA

Demand a section of lawyers

A section of Supreme Court lawyers today demanded that Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) be free from politics and its elections be held without political nomination and panel.

They placed the demand under the banner of "Nirdolio Oikyabaddo Bar Andolon" during a press conference at the Law Reporters Forum office on the SC premises.

Lawyer Suriyan Begum, convener of Nirdolio Oikyabaddo Bar Andolon, in a written statement, alleged that the current SCBA has turned into a hub of politics where lawyers cannot solve judicial issues properly.

Nirdolio Oikyabaddo Bar Andolon joint secretaries MA Majid and Saiful Islam and its member secretary Shibbir Ahmed, among others, were present at the press conference.

They demanded an independent and financially powered Election Commission for holding the SCBA elections in a free and fair manner.