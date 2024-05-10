We are tired but not frustrated: Gayeshwar

BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy today warned the government that it will not be able to stay in power for long by working as the "broker" of a neighbouring country.

"We have no reason to be frustrated... our workers are tired but not frustrated. The way our leaders and workers are still standing with their chests high by enduring torture and injustice to protect the country's independence. No one, including our neighbours, has the power to snatch it," he said.

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader warned the ruling party that no government could cling on to power with the help of foreigners by resorting to repression and suppression.

"Hasina (PM) will not be able to stay in power for long... Read the history of consequences of those who hanged onto power unfairly for a long time in different countries. Then you will understand that the way you indulged in repressive acts and plundering with your cohorts, you won't get any scope to get help from anyone and seek forgiveness from people," he said.

The BNP's Dhaka south city unit organised the rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office, demanding the unconditional release of Khaleda Zia and other jailed opposition leaders and workers and the withdrawal of the case against acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Gayeshwar criticised the ruling party leaders for questioning who controls BNP, saying their party's remote control is in the hands of Khaleda and Tarique.

"Where is the remote control of your party?" Is the remote control of your government in the hands of Modi (Indian prime minister), or in the hands of Ajit Doval (national security advisor) or in the hands of Amit Shah (home minister)...," he observed.

Referring to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment that their government would not have held the 12th parliamentary election had India not stood by it amid the plots by many countries in the name of democracy, he said, "So, India is keeping you in power... it seems that democracy means of the India, for the India, and by the India."

He criticised the government for its silent role in stopping the killings of Bangladeshis along the border by the Indian Border Security Force.

Several thousand leaders and workers of BNP and its associate bodies participated in the rallies carrying banners and festoons.

After the rally, they brought out a procession at Nayapaltan chanting various anti-government slogans.