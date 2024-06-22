Waiting to see what PM brings from Delhi

Says BNP leader Farroque

BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council member Zainul Abedin Farroque yesterday said the country's people are waiting to see what Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina brings from Delhi this time.

"But if she returns empty-handed, the people won't forgive her. There will be political resistance against her," he said while speaking at a protest rally.

Jatiyatabadi Nagorik Parishad organised the programme in front of Jatiya Press Club to protest a move "to build railway tracks over Bangladeshi soil by the Indian government".

Hasina went to India on Friday on a two-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Farroque, also a former opposition chief whip in parliament, said India, being a friend, cannot take everything away from Bangladesh and deprive it of its fair share of water from shared rivers.

The BNP leader warned that the people of Bangladesh will never accept if India builds railway tracks over Bangladesh to transport goods to the other side.

"Let's forget all the differences and join a movement against Indian aggression," he said.

He said lakhs of people in the Sylhet region are living in extreme misery due to sudden floods.

Farroque alleged that the government constructed the Mithamoin-Austagram road in Kishoreganj haor area only to appease an individual, which is now causing floods.