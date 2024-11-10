Voting rights, democracy must be ensured

Tarique tells Krishak Dal event; city BNP orders removal of party posters, banners from capital

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday said a democratic system must be established by ensuring people's voting rights to address the country's problems and resist conspiracies against the nation.

Speaking at a training programme of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal in the capital, he announced that if voted to power again, his party will relaunch the canal digging programme initiated by BNP founder Ziaur Rahman in the late 1970s, UNB reports.

The canal digging programme was implemented to address farmers' water crisis and boost agricultural production, ultimately reducing the need for food imports.

"The conspiracies against the country, its people, and the nationalist forces are continuing. The nationalist forces must alert everyone, including those in rural areas, and convey the message that the problems in all sectors cannot be resolved until we establish a democratic system," Tarique said.

The BNP leader, who joined the event virtually from London, said it will not be possible to control the market or eliminate business syndicates without true representatives accountable to the people.

"Without a democratic system, it will also be impossible to develop any sector of the country, from education to industry, or to contain corruption, or achieve any positive progress."

He urged the nationalist forces to convey the message to the people that citizens' voting rights must be safeguarded at any cost.

The BNP leader said no more sham elections should be allowed in Bangladesh.

"Voting must take place in daylight. There should be the freedom to vote for anyone you choose, and the freedom to vote safely. No one should be allowed to disturb and intimidate others."

He said the election must be held in a fair and neutral manner. "If we can ensure this, we will gradually be able to ease the problems facing the country and its people."

Krishak Dal organised the day-long event at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh.

Tarique described his party's future plans to improve the agriculture sector, enhance facilities for farmers, and take effective steps to increase agricultural production to keep commodity prices within the reach of the ordinary people.

He also said Krishak Dal, the BNP's peasant wing, will be strengthened in the future by involving more genuine farmers.

BNP TO REMOVE ITS POSTERS

BNP's Dhaka North and South city units have instructed all their subunits to take down party banners, posters, festoons, and billboards from the city within two to three days.

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convener Md Aminul Haque and Member Secretary Md Mustafa Zaman gave its members three days to remove the materials.

They also ordered the removal of the party's unit offices.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Aminul said, "We carried out our activities without any local offices over the last 17 years. Now we're getting reports that party offices are being set up in some areas. So, we've decided that there'll be no offices and have issued such instructions."

In the South, Convener Rafiqul Alam Majnu and Member Secretary Tanvir Ahmed Robin gave local leaders and activists 48 hours to remove the posters, banners, festoons, and billboards.

The leaders of both units warned that failure to follow the instructions would lead to disciplinary action.

BNP leaders said that these instructions were issued to streamline party activities in Dhaka.

On Friday, party leaders and activists were seen cleaning the streets in Dhaka's Nayapaltan and some other areas after its rally .