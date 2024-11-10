Voting rights, democracy has to be ensured

Tarique says at event of Krishak Dal

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday said a democratic system must be established through ensuring people's voting right to address the country's problems and resist conspiracies against the nation.

Speaking virtually at a training programme of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal, he announced that if voted to power again, his party will relaunch the canal digging programme initiated by BNP founder Ziaur Rahman in the late 1970s.

The programme was implemented to address farmers' water crisis and boost agricultural production that would in turn reduce food imports.

"The conspiracies against the country, its people, and the nationalist forces are continuing. The nationalist forces must alert everyone, including those in rural areas, and convey the message that the problems in all sectors cannot be resolved until we establish a democratic system," Tarique said.

The BNP leader said without true representatives accountable to people, it will not be possible to control the market or eliminate business syndicates.

"Without a democratic system, it will also be impossible to develop any sector of the country, from education to industry, or to contain corruption, or achieve any positive progress."

He urged the nationalist forces to convey the message to the people that citizens' voting rights must be safeguarded at any cost.

The BNP leader said no more sham elections should be allowed in Bangladesh.

"Voting must take place in daylight. There should be the freedom to vote for anyone you choose, and the freedom to vote safely. No one should be allowed to disturb and intimidate others."

He said the election must be held in a fair and neutral manner. "If we can ensure this, we will gradually be able to ease the problems facing the country and its people."

Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal organised the day-long event at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh.

Tarique, now in London, shared his party's future plans to improve the agriculture sector, enhance facilities for farmers, and take effective steps to increase agricultural production in order to keep commodity prices within the reach of the ordinary people.

He also said Krishak Dal, the BNP's peasant wing, will be strengthened in the future by involving more genuine farmers.