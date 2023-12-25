'Vote for boat, or forget utility services'

Threatens Narayanganj BCL leader while campaigning for Golam Dastagir Gazi

A Bangladesh Chhatro League leader in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila has threatened to cut water, electricity and gas supplies if people don't vote for Awami League.

"If you don't vote for 'boat', there will be no water-electricity-gas connection in the locality," said Sheikh Farid Bhuiyan alias Masum, general secretary of Rupganj upazila unit BCL.

Masum was speaking at an event in Rishipara area under Murapara union on Saturday evening while campaigning for Awami League candidate for Narayanganj-1 Golam Dastagir Gazi.

A video of his speech went viral on social media, reports our Narayanganj correspondent.

Addressing the audience, Masum said, "Golam Dastagir Gazi is always by your side. Now you have water and gas. You also get old-age allowances... This is the contribution of Golam Dastagir Gazi."

Masum also said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has nominated Gazi. So, you have to vote for the 'boat'. Otherwise, there will be no water, electricity or gas connection."

Meanwhile, protesting the statement, Trinamool BNP candidate Taimur Alam Khandhakar demanded legal action against the BCL leader.

Contacted, Masum said he spoke about the government's development activities as well as the initiatives taken by the local lawmaker.

"I did not talk about cutting water, electricity or gas lines. My statement is being misinterpreted," he claimed.