Vote for boat to continue development: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought to vote for "boat", urging the people to elect Awami League again to attain the "developing nation" status and complete the unfinished works.

The premier said this while addressing a grand rally as the chief guest.

It was organised by Maheshkhali Awamil League at the township field of Matarbari Thermal Power Project, Cox's Bazar.

Hasina also called upon the people to vote for her party in the upcoming national elections to ensure the betterment of the country and people.

"Election is approaching. I want you to vote for boat so that we can serve you again and complete the unfinished tasks by returning to power," said the premier.

Prior to addressing the grand public meeting, the premier unveiled the inaugural plaque of the development projects. She inaugurated 14 completed development projects including Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project (2x600), and laid foundation stones of four other projects involving Tk 53,467 crore.