BSS, Dhaka
Sun Jun 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 01:19 AM

Vested quarter trying to create 1/11 situation

Says Quader
Obaidul Quader. Photo taken from his Facebook page

Urging all to remain alert Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said a vested quarter wants to create an environment like the one-eleven.

He also said AL does politics for the country's people.

"The message of the 75th founding anniversary of Awami League is to implement its election manifesto. Politics is for people and Awami League will always remain beside the people," he said.

Quader said this after visiting the venue of the party's public rally to be held today at Suhrawardy Udyan.

He said all leaders and activists of AL from central to root level are ready to celebrate the party's founding anniversary..

