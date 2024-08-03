Vested people playing govt-vs-students game

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said even after fulfilling the students' demand for quota reform, a vested quarter is continuing an ill effort to gain its interest by playing the government-versus-students game.

He made the remark at a press conference held at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office.

Quader said students are not the opponents of the government in any situation.

He also said the scope of the judicial probe commission has been extended for a proper investigation into each killing.

"Three judges have been appointed. Any country or organisation, including the United Nations, can join the probe. The government will welcome them," he added.

Regarding the detention of students, Quader said the law enforcement agencies have been instructed not to harass or detain students unnecessarily.

HSC examination has been rescheduled so that the candidates can appear in the examination smoothly, he added.

"Since the students' main demand has been fulfilled, I believe that the students will return to their classrooms and exam halls. The nation does not want them to be used as a shield by any evil force," he also said.