Verdict against Dr Yunus an outcome of AL govt’s political vengeance: Ganatantra Mancha

Ganatantra Mancha, a platform of some opposition organisations, today alleged that the Labour Court's verdict against Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus is an outcome of the Awami League government's political vengeance.

Speaking at a rally in the capital's Kakrail intersection, the leaders of the platform also warned that people will come up with a fitting reply if the January-7 lopsided national election is not stopped.

"While the opposition parties have been on a street movement, they (govt) have used the judiciary to jail the ordinary leaders and workers of BNP with dictated verdicts. They didn't stop there as Professor Muhammad Yunus was also sentenced to six months imprisonment by the Labour Court," said Saiful Haque, general secretary of Bangladesh-er Biplobi Workers Party.

He said the verdict against Dr Yunus caused serious concern in the democratic countries all over the world.

Saiful said this verdict also exposed how the government in Bangladesh has been using the judiciary to implement its agenda.

"The long-standing political vendetta against Dr Yunus by the government and the ruling party was exposed through this verdict," he observed.

Saiful said the current regime does not respect any virtuous person as it has taken a stance against the country and its people.

He said a High Court judge earlier said this government has taken the country to hell which has proved once again on Monday through the verdict against Prof Yunus.

Earlier on Monday, Dhaka 3rd Labor Court Judge Sheikh Merina Sultana sentenced Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three top officials of Grameen Telecom to six months' jail, with a fine of Tk 25000 each, in a case over violation of labour law.

Saiful said the government is now spreading a campaign to ban BNP after the January 7 election. "Those who have taken such initiative through administrative orders in the past having failed to face political opponents have unfortunately died politically as people rejected them."

Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said people will not go to cast their votes as no election will be held on January 7.

He urged the government to think about whether it will be able to tackle the international pressure that will come for holding a lopsided and unacceptable election.

"As we love the country, we ask you to cancel this vote, dissolve parliament and form a caretaker government...if you don't do this, you can be sure that people won't remain calm," he said.

Zonayed Saki, the chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, said people have no interest in the election slated for January 7 as they have no option to elect their representatives.

Ganatantra Mancha arranged the short rally to press home their one-point demand that includes the resignation of the Awami League government and holding the election under a non-party neutral administration.